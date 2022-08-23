Visuals
- Space gates scene transition / loading screen added
Sound & Music
-
New soundtrack on Intro screen: Zaporizhian March
-
Added new old-russian voicing phrases
Texts
- New feature: Random phrases on loading screen (no localisations yet, only Ukrainian language)
Balance changes
- Increased laser damage of permanent representative of Russia to the United Nations
Bugfixes
- Fixed error when it was possible to start regular game before completing tutorial in case of losing battle with Putins hologram & pressing “Play Again” button.
Changed files in this update