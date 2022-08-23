 Skip to content

Putinist Slayer update for 23 August 2022

Update 4

Share · View all patches · Build 9367322 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Visuals

  • Space gates scene transition / loading screen added

Sound & Music

  • New soundtrack on Intro screen: Zaporizhian March

  • Added new old-russian voicing phrases

Texts

  • New feature: Random phrases on loading screen (no localisations yet, only Ukrainian language)

Balance changes

  • Increased laser damage of permanent representative of Russia to the United Nations

Bugfixes

  • Fixed error when it was possible to start regular game before completing tutorial in case of losing battle with Putins hologram & pressing “Play Again” button.

