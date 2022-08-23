 Skip to content

Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2 update for 23 August 2022

Roadmap Update!

Last edited by Wendy

Greetings, Principal!

As per our last roadmap announcement, some of the features that had been previously announced didn’t come as soon as we’d hoped, so we’ve updated the roadmap to reflect the changes in our development timeline. Hopefully this time everything can be delivered on schedule!

Thank you for your patience and have a nice day!

