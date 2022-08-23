Version 1.0.38 Update

_

Patch Notes

_

Miscellaneous:

A new body has been added to the night shift rotation

Bug Fixes:

Fixed disappearing sigils

Fixed some sigils that were displaying as flipped

Fixed various typos

Fixed issues where house symbols may still not have been displayed correctly

More fixes to various symbols appearing on bodies

Fixed moisture pad system sometimes auto-applying to bodies

Fixed a scenario where some demon names may still share the same sigils

Fixed an rare glitch with ash

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the The Mortuary Assistant Bugs and Feedback Thread or on the relevant channels on the DREADXP Discord.