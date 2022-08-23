Version 1.0.38 Update

_
Patch Notes
_
Miscellaneous:
- A new body has been added to the night shift rotation
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed disappearing sigils
- Fixed some sigils that were displaying as flipped
- Fixed various typos
- Fixed issues where house symbols may still not have been displayed correctly
- More fixes to various symbols appearing on bodies
- Fixed moisture pad system sometimes auto-applying to bodies
- Fixed a scenario where some demon names may still share the same sigils
- Fixed an rare glitch with ash
And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the The Mortuary Assistant Bugs and Feedback Thread or on the relevant channels on the DREADXP Discord.
