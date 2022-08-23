 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Mortuary Assistant update for 23 August 2022

Version 1.0.38 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9367220 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

_

Patch Notes

_

Miscellaneous:
  • A new body has been added to the night shift rotation

Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed disappearing sigils
  • Fixed some sigils that were displaying as flipped
  • Fixed various typos
  • Fixed issues where house symbols may still not have been displayed correctly
  • More fixes to various symbols appearing on bodies
  • Fixed moisture pad system sometimes auto-applying to bodies
  • Fixed a scenario where some demon names may still share the same sigils
  • Fixed an rare glitch with ash

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the The Mortuary Assistant Bugs and Feedback Thread or on the relevant channels on the DREADXP Discord.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1295921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link