Financial freedom for the few update for 23 August 2022

small update

Extend the age limit of the game to 45 years old, optimize the stock price fluctuation mechanism, optimize the description of the mortgage reminder, modify the events after the schedule, and fix a number of bugs.
The company's financing and listing process will be launched in the next major version, and performance optimization will be carried out.

