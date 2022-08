v4.3.0

New

-The Chalice of Eternity has been totally revised! There is a now a League system with daily rewards! Yahoo! 😄

Changes

-The Chalice unlocks at Awakening Rank 2, but you must Awaken again to get onto the Leaderboard.

Note that Steam Pairing will be out of commission until the mobile clients get this update (should be within a few days)!