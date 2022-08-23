Eav 19.5.1 is live!

Eav 19.5.1, a small update addressing some QoL changes, bug fixes, and a new tutorial level! To see all changes, refer to the change logs discussion.

Tutorial Level, for fresh Mortals entering the fray, learn OM6N's fundamental mechanics to survive and progress on your journey. The tutorial will feature tool-tips as you venture forth through the environment.

Along with the short follow up to 19.5, I will be reinstating OM6N's free to play demo. The demo will only feature the new tutorial level and will receive general fixes. Curious Mortals that yet own the game, will be in for a treat with this bite sized level. I wanted to do something special to commemorate our fifth year anniversary, thank you to everyone that has made the journey!