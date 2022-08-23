Patch - 1.1.16.1 [Experimental only]

Last two Podcasts





Start a new save if you wish to partake in this test

Patch Notes

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

F2000 added to Heavy

New Loading Screen images added

Nav/Collision fix for Horde_02 catwalks.

Fixed A pose LT's bug

Updated Aircraft carrier

Quick fix for group setup to properly read load data (without shooting out errors if you're on a fresh game)

New game startup revamped to remove the bug where you only start with Winters

Dynamic Infected Pod + Gas Towers Building added for Infected

Fixed vector not having a fire effect

hk53 suppressor location fixed

Various other suppressor locations fixed

Dynamic HUD scaling added based on DPI ( Manual scaling removed ) - If you run into sizing issues contact us on Steam/Discord for your feedback.

Runtime Audio for Sounds/Music you play updated to latest version should fix some play related crashes

Juggernaut Resistance 90 - 95 takes 120% more damage from explosives was 130%

Fixed smoke effects for built in suppressed weapons.

Made blood gib splash red blood not orange

Lowered spitters HP from 260 to 175

AX-300 ammo from 800 - 650

M98b range 150000 - 9000

Adjusted DNA sample so it should fade out at higher camera heights

Fixed Skeletal Mesh buildings not properly hiding their healthbar if their health is full and you select+deselect

Updated unit 'overhead UI' spawning to be slightly higher for soldiers

Updated Chelsey (and LTs) to use a single overhead widget (with icon and healthbar) instead of two separate widgets (that could overlap poorly)

Adjusted explosive ammo effect for the LT2

Added 'gasoline status' support to the Unit Card Group Widgets- Like with low ammo warnings, low gas warnings will now appear as a status icon next to the Group's name, with the unit card of the endangered unit glowing to indicate this note

Updated the UI for the 'attached supplybox' (for things like the Fuel Atlas) to better match the new UI scale

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Known Bugs

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

Gas Towers sometimes appear at odd heights we are working on a solution for this

New Versioning Number system

[expand type=showmore ]

We are changing the way we do version numbers to simplify them going into the future. The one will represent a "release" version and the octet following it will the title update or major patch version we are on.

1.2.1

1 = Release version

2 = Title Update (Major Update)

1 = Minior Fix/bug fixes etc

[/expand]

Letter from the Producer

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3186869726433966739

New Roadmap system

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

Trello and the old picture Roadmap system will be removed going into the future.

https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

Experience the outbreak of the Pangu Virus from multiple perspectives across as the brave heroes of the Center for Epidemic Research and Control battle tirelessly to stop the spread of a cataclysmic alien virus that has mutated innocent people into monstrous creatures of unimaginable power

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

First 40 Minutes of Cepheus Protocol Anthology Season 1

Swag Store

The Halcyon Winds Store is now live to support development and profits go towards expanding the team. This is in response to several requests I've gotten quite a few times about those that don't want to do patreon but want to support via merch.(Posters, Jackets etc) Check it out we'll add more over the next few weeks-months! :WinterSmile: Link here

