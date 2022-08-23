3.19.0c Patch Notes and Update on Community Feedback

We've just deployed 3.19.0c which includes a few improvements and bug fixes. This addresses some of the issues mentioned in yesterday's post, as well as a few things we're continuing to work on.

3.19.0c Patch Notes

This patch contains changes to the life provided to monsters through Archnemesis modifiers and the number of modifiers that can be found on them. We have also made improvements to rewards in Lake of Kalandra, and Harvest Lifeforce and general item drops, alongside fixing a few bugs. Other changes mentioned in yesterday's news post are still in progress.

Archnemesis and Rare Monster Changes

Lowered the incremental life bonus that Rare and Magic monsters receive from having additional Archnemesis modifiers, and increased the base life bonus that Rare and Magic monsters receive.

The overall result of this change is that rare and magic monsters with one Archnemesis modifier have unchanged life on average. Rare monsters with two or three modifiers have 15% less life on average, and Rare monsters with four modifiers have unchanged life on average.

Monsters can no longer be found with three Archnemesis modifiers during the campaign, and the likelihood of encountering a monster with two modifiers during the campaign has been reduced.

Monsters can no longer be found with the Empowering Minions modifier during the campaign.

Reduced the amount of extra life that Essences provide to monsters. Overall, a monster with a single Screaming/Shrieking Essence now has ~30% less life than before.

Reduced the amount of life that Red Beasts have by ~12%.

For Essence monsters and Red Beasts in Maps with two or three Archnemesis modifiers, the above changes are in addition to the 15% less life on average change.

Betrayal Research encounters no longer spawn packs of Rare monsters, though Scientists in the encounter are still found as Rare monsters.

Betrayal Intervention and Transportation encounters no longer spawn rare monsters during the encounter.

Lake of Kalandra Changes

Increased the likelihood of being able to make multiple choices at a Mirrored Tablet in early yellow Maps.

It is now possible to make three choices at a Mirrored Tablet in red Maps.

Massively increased the chest rewards from non-league encounters throughout the Lake, particularly at higher map levels and difficulties.

Other Changes

Increased the Lifeforce yield in Harvest encounters in lower Map tiers.

Increased the likelihood of finding higher-level armour base types. This is quite impactful, resulting in around 25% more high armour base types dropping.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where first acquiring Voltaxic Sulphite in the Lake of Kalandra could cause you to be unable to access the Mine Encampment. Characters who encountered this issue before this patch should be able to access the Mine Encampment after acquiring more Voltaxic Sulphite.

Fixed a bug where the Mirrored Tablet could spawn in doorways.

Fixed a client crash related to Map item hovers.

We're also almost finished working on scaling rewards in the Lake of Kalandra for certain encounters, showing when areas are completed on the tablet and adjustments to Map boss item drops. These changes will hopefully be coming in another patch this week.

Despite the changes we discussed yesterday, we still don't feel that things are in the right place regarding many of the issues raised by the community. We will do a full review of these topics tomorrow and will let you know of any further changes we plan to make.