6.2.0 | Resident Evil: PROJECT W

New Perk: Superior Anatomy

New Perk: Awakened Awareness

New Perk: Terminus

New Perk: Wiretap

New Perk: Reactive Healing

New Perk: Low Profile

New Perk: Better Than New

New Perk: Reassurance

New Perk: Hyperfocus

These privacy options are available under the Privacy section of the General tab in the Options menu, and are intended to help reduce targeting and harassment of players who stream the game

A photosensitivity warning has been added to the boot sequence of the game

Players are notified when another player is experiencing severe connection issues (Red for Ping / Packet Loss)

Your own Ping / Packet Loss icons are displayed above the Survivor List

The in-game connection indicator has been improved to show more detailed information during connection issues stemming from ping and packet loss

Mettle of Man

Removed the Endurance icon from the status effect display, since the perk does not use Endurance

Reverted to its previous behavior prior to 6.1.2

Blast Mine

Changed the behaviour when a placed mine times out

Decreased the collision detection for Virulent Bound to 20cm (was 45cm)

Decreased the Survivor detection for Virulent Bound to 20cm (was 40cm)

Increased the movement speed between the first and second Virulent Bound to 2.76m/s (was 2.3m/s)

Virulent Bound throws ending at a ledge will now result in the Survivor falling instead of stopping at the ledge

Survivors standing too close to a vault point or dropped pallet will now be injured when The Mastermind vaults it

Survivors used as collision for Virulent Bound will now always get Deep Wound (previously only applied Deep Wound to injured survivors)