[ENH] Increased size of inventory and craft area
[ENH] Now the planted trees keep in scene after restart the game
[FIX] Fixed achievements not working when playing offline
Island Idle RPG update for 23 August 2022
Island Idle RPG - August Update 2.5.4
[ENH] Increased size of inventory and craft area
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update