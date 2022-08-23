 Skip to content

Island Idle RPG update for 23 August 2022

Island Idle RPG - August Update 2.5.4

[ENH] Increased size of inventory and craft area
[ENH] Now the planted trees keep in scene after restart the game
[FIX] Fixed achievements not working when playing offline

