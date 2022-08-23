0.43 Hotfix

We have fixed a range of issues from the recent update including bug reports.

Video+Audio sync issue

The video player has been rolled back to a previous version before the audio sync issue started this will fix the problem for now. We plan to completely recode the video player in the future however at the moment higher quality video causes issues with syncing to players.

Lobby

Due to a recent bug report Quickplay has been removed. This feature was causing issues allowing players access to password protected rooms. We dont believe this feature was commonly used as most people used the server browser.

A few font changes

Suburban Home

Doors no longer auto open and close

Doors can now be open and closed by pressing E

Light switches, cabinets, drawers and other items can now be interacted with

The sofa in the living room is now sittable (More chairs soon)

The lighting has been slightly corrected

Graphics

Graphics have been improved making use of features like bloom, Anti-Aliasing, Screen reflection, Ambient Occlusion, Tonemapping and more.

If you find any other bugs or issues just let me know in the forums thanks.