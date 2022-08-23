 Skip to content

ViRo Playspace update for 23 August 2022

Steam Deck Controls Now Officially Supported

Share · View all patches · Build 9366616 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Easy screenshots? Yes
Gyro view? Yes! Yes!
Portable Lewd? All the YES!

Steam Deck now has official controls for ViRo Playspace. Check out the controller settings on your steam deck to get the details.

