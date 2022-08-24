August SDK Release

The editing tools for_ Primal Carnage: Extinction _have received a new update! The Extinction Editor (SDK) is used for creating and testing custom content and is available to all owners of the game.

Highlights

August 2022's SDK release includes the most recent updates to the game's master shaders, textures and more. Various new character content and environment assets have been added.

There may also be some work in progress changes that are currently undergoing prototyping / testing at the moment. Please remember that these elements are unfinished and subject to change. For example, the new primary weapon for Pyro appears on BasicTesting map as a pickup - it is an early prototype from a while ago and we've since changed it quite a bit. More info below...

New Assets

One of the major additions in terms of character content is the brand new feathered Novaraptor model created in collaboration with community artist Mr. Troodon.

This model is designed to work exclusively with feathered Novaraptor skins and is compatible with mutations, but cannot be used as the basis for a mutation. All feathered Novaraptor skins now use the new 4K base texture set which has much more detail and clarity than before.

Royal Acro is a new premium skin that is now included in the SDK, you are free to make new variations of the skin colours and patterning but model changes will not be accepted.

Royal Acro also uses high resolution base textures similar to the new feathered raptor model and is another Mr. Troodon creation. For the sake of game performance, we will not accept skins that modify the base textures for Royal Acro, only regular skin variants.

Aside from character content, there are additional environment details such as decal effects and foliage variants included in this SDK release as well, though some of these may be missing their final materials and collision currently.

The master dino shader has been updated again, with various optimizations. Certain advanced functions may no longer be supported such as the Swizzle effect for dinosaur skins, which did not appear correctly when the camera was further away or at lower resolutions.

The feathered Novaraptors now actually have their own master shader, with bespoke effects such as rippling motion along the surface. This will be expanded on in future, and may be extended to the Oviraptor as well in a later update.

Static water materials now have a small amount of motion by default, bobbing up and down. This is still being tweaked for a future update, along with the water shader as a whole. Some water surfaces may act a little strangely until the process has been finished.

Experimental

You may see a few work in progress assets and features in this SDK build. We are in the midst of both a large rework for consoles and preparing the next content updates that will appear further down the line, so early prototyping is underway for the upcoming human weapons and other feature tweaks.

Pyro's combination incendiary grenade launcher / slug shotgun is still being worked on and has seen several iterations since the version you see in-editor was made. We're rolling this out to Open Testing soon along with some bigger rehauls to dinosaur movement replication and hit detection. We'll be making big changes in these areas ahead of the console relaunch, which should be a huge improvement for moment to moment gameplay on both platforms.

Oh, and ragdolls might be just a tad more lively now...

Install Size

We have worked hard to bring the footprint of the actual game down to under 10GB in size, however!

Please remember that the SDK tools install size is much larger than the actual game, and requires a more powerful machine to run. With the latest update, you will need around 45GB to install the toolkit.

Make sure you have enough space before updating and that you have the Recommended requirements for Primal Carnage: Extinction before running the editor for the best experience.

You will likely need to compile shaders on your first launching the SDK, this is a background process that will take anywhere from a couple of minutes to an hour depending on the hardware you are running. Using an SSD is advised.

Looking Ahead

As mentioned previously, we are slowing down updates on the PC version while we work to enhance the PlayStation side of things. It might be a bit longer until the next game update, but we're in the middle of some huge overhauls that should vastly improve the experience.

Right now we're expecting the next major update on Steam to be this October, which is when the franchise celebrates its 10th anniversary!

PCE will be hitting the Version 3.0 milestone, which will be a much more polished version of the game with a lot more fixes and quality of life improvements. The next SDK release will probably arrive around this time as well, along with a bunch of special sales to mark the occasion.

We hope you'll join us in celebrating 10 years of dino themed craziness...!

SDK Community Discord:

https://discord.gg/u5asUYG

PCE Official Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/primalcarnage

Mutations Quickstart Guide:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2263759090

Instructions on creating icons can be found in this post:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/393000/announcements/detail/4703431001421342615

PS:

Remember that this week is your last chance to submit items for the Winter 2022 event if you want to have a chance at taking part in this year's collection.

Thankyou all for playing!

-The Primal Carnage Team