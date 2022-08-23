HotFix #1 | 23-08-2022

- Fixed FPS drop
- Fixed loading screen stuck at "Loading Shaders"
- Fixed (probably, need testing) fish stuck (fish without movement)
- Fixed default FOV
- Minor changes in localization (languages)
