Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 23 August 2022

HotFix #1 | 23-08-2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9366570

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed FPS drop
  • Fixed loading screen stuck at "Loading Shaders"
  • Fixed (probably, need testing) fish stuck (fish without movement)
  • Fixed default FOV
  • Minor changes in localization (languages)

