 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jeebo & Jerbo vs. Life update for 22 August 2022

Minor Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9366522 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Can no longer accidentally spawn past the crouch jump tutorial during the Cerato Escape
Slight rework to EHcave
Other minor fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1751111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link