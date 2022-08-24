Airport CEO 1.0-40 released

Hello airport CEO!

Salutations from Gamescom 2022! Today we're bringing you an extremely small stability update as a threading issues has started showing its ugly face on the Windows version of the game, causing the game to not always correctly executing a quit to menu without crashing. This issue has now been mitigated as per the patch notes below...

Release notes - 1.0-40

Bug

MERCURY-46689: Game application can in certain instances randomly crash when an active airport is being simulated as the player quits to the main menu

We hope you've had a good summer and are looking forward to supply additional updates over the coming months!

// Alexander, Fredrik & Olof - Apog Labs