 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Airport CEO update for 24 August 2022

Airport CEO 1.0-40 released

Share · View all patches · Build 9366489 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello airport CEO!

Salutations from Gamescom 2022! Today we're bringing you an extremely small stability update as a threading issues has started showing its ugly face on the Windows version of the game, causing the game to not always correctly executing a quit to menu without crashing. This issue has now been mitigated as per the patch notes below...

Release notes - 1.0-40

Bug

  • MERCURY-46689: Game application can in certain instances randomly crash when an active airport is being simulated as the player quits to the main menu

We hope you've had a good summer and are looking forward to supply additional updates over the coming months!

// Alexander, Fredrik & Olof - Apog Labs

Changed files in this update

Windows depot Depot 673611
  • Loading history…
macOS depot Depot 673616
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link