Update V0.6

Greetings from Intern Pursuit, Inc. (d/b/a Employers 4 Change), and from Cat 5 Studios.

We are pleased to bring you another update. In this update, we have made some major progress again,

adding two more levels and finishing some main functions.

Current Update:

Two new levels! Deal with a dispute between two warring factions in Mercury, and think of a

clever solution to a problem in Uranus.

Collectable posters! Look for a hidden poster in each level. Each post you find will be displayed

somewhere in the office.

We have done a lot of balancing and playtesting, and we will continue to improve game balance.

Many bug fixes as we continue to implement all the core functions. We’re closing in on having

the last few implemented, at which time we will go back and polish interfaces.

Coming Next:

We are finishing the last two levels, Jupiter and Pluto, and the conclusion of the story.

We will start work on UI improvements for our upgrade screens.

We are working on achievements.

Thank you all for checking out our game. Please offer feedback on the gameplay, report any bugs

you find, and give us any suggestions you think of. Expect another update soon.