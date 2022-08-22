Bugfix release

Fixed another problem with Roll call[i].
Fixed a problem with [i]A week in the pimp trade.
Fixed a problem with Ann's pimping money.
Fixed increasing Contact/Ann (for real this time).
Fixed a problem on Secret murder.
Fixed a problem with the buying price for a truck at the border market.
Possibly fixed a problem with the disappearing close companions slot.
