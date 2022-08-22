 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

cyberpunkdreams update for 22 August 2022

Bugfix release

Share · View all patches · Build 9366365 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed another problem with Roll call[i].
Fixed a problem with [i]A week in the pimp trade.
Fixed a problem with Ann's pimping money.
Fixed increasing Contact/Ann (for real this time).
Fixed a problem on Secret murder.
Fixed a problem with the buying price for a truck at the border market.
Possibly fixed a problem with the disappearing close companions slot.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1361681
  • Loading history…
Depot 1361682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link