 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. Playtest update for 22 August 2022

We are getting pretty close.

Share · View all patches · Build 9366296 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Many adjustments have been made since the last upload.

The intro voice lines when starting a new game has not been implemented yet.

Most everything else should be in place.

Please start a new game and backup your save file!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2079631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link