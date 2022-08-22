 Skip to content

Lunaela update for 22 August 2022

Patch notes 08/23/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9365156 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello heroes! This is what changed in this new update:

-Adjusted some collisions in the world

-Improved configuration menu

-Bug fixes & corrections

-Getting ready for the next expansion!

