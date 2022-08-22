[Nightly] Update v0.8.4456a

Added whoami command included by default in all filesystems (it will be applied after a wipe or player reset)

It is accepted to use the full domain name in Social Engineering as a company name

Fixed bug that allowed to exceed the total limit of files in a filesystem

Updated mission mail text "corrupt data" including information about the reboot command

Added missing information in the manual about the pwd and reboot commands

Added new entry in the manual Getting Started > Karma & reputation

Added CCTV section in the manual in the Getting Started > General tips section

Renamed field in Social Engineering [Name] to [User_Name]