 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grey Hack update for 22 August 2022

[Nightly] Update v0.8.4456a

Share · View all patches · Build 9365147 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Changelog

  • Added whoami command included by default in all filesystems (it will be applied after a wipe or player reset)

  • It is accepted to use the full domain name in Social Engineering as a company name

  • Fixed bug that allowed to exceed the total limit of files in a filesystem

  • Updated mission mail text "corrupt data" including information about the reboot command

  • Added missing information in the manual about the pwd and reboot commands

  • Added new entry in the manual Getting Started > Karma & reputation

  • Added CCTV section in the manual in the Getting Started > General tips section

  • Renamed field in Social Engineering [Name] to [User_Name]

  • Fixed bug in Browser that could cause searches not to be displayed after clicking on player-made web links, for example recent webs

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 9365147
Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link