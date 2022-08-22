[Nightly] Update v0.8.4456a

Changelog
-
Added whoami command included by default in all filesystems (it will be applied after a wipe or player reset)
-
It is accepted to use the full domain name in Social Engineering as a company name
-
Fixed bug that allowed to exceed the total limit of files in a filesystem
-
Updated mission mail text "corrupt data" including information about the reboot command
-
Added missing information in the manual about the pwd and reboot commands
-
Added new entry in the manual Getting Started > Karma & reputation
-
Added CCTV section in the manual in the Getting Started > General tips section
-
Renamed field in Social Engineering [Name] to [User_Name]
-
Fixed bug in Browser that could cause searches not to be displayed after clicking on player-made web links, for example recent webs
Changed depots in nightly branch