 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sexy Airlines update for 26 August 2022

PLEASURING BELA EVENT

Share · View all patches · Build 9365045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bela’s been putting in shift after shift behind the scenes for you, so it’s high time you put in a shift for her this week!! Gather as much lube as you can and make her orgasm nonstop to reward her for her flawless services!!

Event Details
-Brand new Interactive Minigame where you control the CEO with the goal to give Bela the orgasm of her life!
-Climax with Bela by matching her speed. Fill up the orgasm bar and click on the blinking penis icon for sexual release!!
-Gather Lube on all destinations to enter the Minigame
-Unlock 3 sexy positions and 13 outfit elements by completing the game
-Get CEO Costumes, Boosters and Gifts as rewards (price and reward increases)
-Event lasts until the 1st of September

Changed files in this update

Depot 1745201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link