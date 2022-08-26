PLEASURING BELA EVENT

Bela’s been putting in shift after shift behind the scenes for you, so it’s high time you put in a shift for her this week!! Gather as much lube as you can and make her orgasm nonstop to reward her for her flawless services!!
Event Details
-Brand new Interactive Minigame where you control the CEO with the goal to give Bela the orgasm of her life!
-Climax with Bela by matching her speed. Fill up the orgasm bar and click on the blinking penis icon for sexual release!!
-Gather Lube on all destinations to enter the Minigame
-Unlock 3 sexy positions and 13 outfit elements by completing the game
-Get CEO Costumes, Boosters and Gifts as rewards (price and reward increases)
-Event lasts until the 1st of September
Changed files in this update