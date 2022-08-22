Share · View all patches · Build 9364977 · Last edited 22 August 2022 – 21:59:13 UTC by Wendy

v1.9 (aug22 2022)

-new -beta version- race level

-new music

-new option for music and sound adjustment

v1.81 (aug17 2022)

-improvments to MOB level

-new volume adjustment option

v1.8 (aug16 2022)

-new frog enemy

-select button "fpsmode" now zoom back out when pressed a second time

-new MOB level (a flat bridge that spawns MOB's on either end when you reach the center)

v1.78 (aug11 2022)

-new city level

-new screenshot's added to store page

v1.75 (aug6 2022)

-new shark enemy for beach level

-added player(in water) physics

-enter water splash effect

-new SharkDeath endgame death animation scene

-level type description, durring level start

-new option, select level type, play random levels or play specific level only

v1.7 (aug2 2022)

-new random beach level

-new field of view adjust in options

v1.6 (july20 2022)

new transitioning camera rotations for default fixed camera

v1.59 (july18 2022)

-new random fire level

-HUD improvements

v1.58 (july12 2022)

-new intro scene for game start and level start

-new timeout rotating camera

v1.55 (july10 2022)

new attack -Kick (Leftstick-Up to change attacks)

new attack -Spinkick (In store catalog at the bottom $1000)

new weapon -Uzi (In store display case $1000)

weapon select hud menu (change weapons) pistol - uzi - shotgun

current total of five differnt attacks and 3 weapons

v1.5 (july6 2022)

-timebomb explosion area is smaller but now deals -10 damage xlevel

-new object interactions and physics related to timebomb explosion

-4 level run gamemode

-10 level run gamemode

-boss attack gamemode

-circlething in options

-random rain level

-random dark level

-sun attack (buy in store catalog for $1000 each)

-follow camera store item (buy in store catalog for $1000)

[ cammera will automatically follow 360 degree behind character ]

-no cost spread (buy in store catalog for $1000)

-attack select hud meneu

-count days on hud

-spike pits

-improved wall collision

v1.1 (????? 2022)

