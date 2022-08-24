Patch 0.999 - Release Candidate

Hey guys,
it is finally here: A release patch.
Almost - took a while to get here. We have added a lot of stuff: new Act, new Spells, a lot of QoL stuff.
Added controller support - so now you can play at your TV or Steam Deck.
Steam Deck - is why it is pre-release. I want to test it first - if it all ok - I'll add fixes and do a proper release.
Changelog:
0.900
- added controller support
- act 5 unlocked
- resource page
- maintenance
PS: Since it took many months - I kinda lost track what have been done - that why it is so short.
