Royal Merchant update for 24 August 2022

Patch 0.999 - Release Candidate

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys,
it is finally here: A release patch.

Almost - took a while to get here. We have added a lot of stuff: new Act, new Spells, a lot of QoL stuff.
Added controller support - so now you can play at your TV or Steam Deck.

Steam Deck - is why it is pre-release. I want to test it first - if it all ok - I'll add fixes and do a proper release.

Changelog:
0.900

  • added controller support
  • act 5 unlocked
  • resource page
  • maintenance

PS: Since it took many months - I kinda lost track what have been done - that why it is so short.

