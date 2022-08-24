Patch 0.999 - Release Candidate

Hey guys,

it is finally here: A release patch.

Almost - took a while to get here. We have added a lot of stuff: new Act, new Spells, a lot of QoL stuff.

Added controller support - so now you can play at your TV or Steam Deck.

Steam Deck - is why it is pre-release. I want to test it first - if it all ok - I'll add fixes and do a proper release.

Changelog:

0.900

added controller support

act 5 unlocked

resource page

maintenance

PS: Since it took many months - I kinda lost track what have been done - that why it is so short.