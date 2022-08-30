KovaaK's 3.1.6 Release

Release 3.1.6 Notes
- KovaaK's Plus is relaunched! Now tied to Steam Wallet for your convenience.
- Fixed a menu issue with Pausing during Benchmarks.
- Fixed an issue with clicking on a deeplink while in Benchmarks.
- Fixed a bug with scenarios that had multiple bots with multiple lives
- Fixed an issue with FOV not getting reset when leaving Experiments and going to the Trainer
