KovaaK's update for 30 August 2022

KovaaK's 3.1.6 Release

Share · View all patches · Build 9364904 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release 3.1.6 Notes

  • KovaaK's Plus is relaunched! Now tied to Steam Wallet for your convenience.
  • Fixed a menu issue with Pausing during Benchmarks.
  • Fixed an issue with clicking on a deeplink while in Benchmarks.
  • Fixed a bug with scenarios that had multiple bots with multiple lives
  • Fixed an issue with FOV not getting reset when leaving Experiments and going to the Trainer

As always, we appreciate your support and feedback. Join our Discord - home of true aimers!

