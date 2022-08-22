 Skip to content

Engine Evolution 2021 update for 22 August 2022

2021.1.10

Share · View all patches · Build 9364887 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Champion of the day

  • You can join qualifying before 20:08 (As previously).
  • You can then join the race until 20:13 as last on the grid.
  • As as soon as you enter, you will be on the leaderboard
  • Mode is now EU only
    Audio
  • Fans now produce noises.
  • Nature now produces ambient noises as well
  • Fixed wind effects after the race
    Graphics
  • More realistic vehicle paint
  • Updated textures for Formula 1968, Hondo 166, Gustav Havel, and Nocemed 1951
    Physics
  • Updated formula physics
    Tracks
  • Prince terrain fixes

