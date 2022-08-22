Champion of the day
- You can join qualifying before 20:08 (As previously).
- You can then join the race until 20:13 as last on the grid.
- As as soon as you enter, you will be on the leaderboard
- Mode is now EU only
Audio
- Fans now produce noises.
- Nature now produces ambient noises as well
- Fixed wind effects after the race
Graphics
- More realistic vehicle paint
- Updated textures for Formula 1968, Hondo 166, Gustav Havel, and Nocemed 1951
Physics
- Updated formula physics
Tracks
- Prince terrain fixes
Changed files in this update