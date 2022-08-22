Get That achievement NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 9364639 · Last edited 22 August 2022 – 20:59:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Exercise your mind and get these achievements

Hi, everyone. It's me again. Happy to announce that achievements are live. You can get them by playing game normally.

How it works?

Everyone who have already beat early access should get achievements at first log on to a game and loading their save file.

Easy as that

I've added new, small window that will help you to navigate through levels.

Thanks Na!

Thanks to Na I was able (hopefully) fix a small bug where holes rendered in wrong places at some levels. I really appreciate the help!

If you find any bugs please consider reporting them in discussions section.

That's all for today. Have a lovely box pushing everyone!

Crashykk