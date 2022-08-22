 Skip to content

The Isle update for 22 August 2022

Update #5.5: Night Vision now released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9364598

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Islanders,

You won't be stumbling around in the dark anymore. Update 5.5 is now available on the EVRIMA Public Branch, bringing forth our first iteration of the long awaited Night Vision mechanic that was built utilizing feedback from our diligent stress testing team. In a future patch, specifically our upcoming Night Terrors (6.5) update, we will be revisiting & expanding the Night Vision system to provide extra depth and accommodate for the more horrifying inhabitants stalking The Isle.

If the update does not make itself immediately available to download on the EVRIMA Public Branch, you may need to restart your Steam client.

Changed depots in qa-shipping branch

The Isle Depot (Windows) Depot 376212
