MPT Stop 4 - Casino One!

All aboard, the Final Stop of the Metaverse Poker Tour!



Let’s Hit the Floor!

The 5th and final stop of Season 1 of the Metaverse Poker Tour takes place in the stunning Casino One Floor, featuring a brand new and exclusive Casino Poker table and much more! Get ready because the games begin Labour Day long weekend from Thursday, September 1st to Sunday, September 4th.



What’s in the Final Month’s Swag Bags?

Sleek. Fashionable. Get ready to get dressed up with this stop’s lineup of premium swag accenting the beauty of the Casino One Floor.

Casino One Standard Swag Bag:



Casino One High Roller Swag Bag:



Last Chance to Claim the Player of the Season

There’s still a chance to rack in those MPT season points and claim your throne as the first official PokerStars VR Player of the Season! Remember, even if you’re in the top 10 and you haven’t made it to first, you can still claim your Finalists’ Pendant after this season ends!



New Features:

We’ve deployed this update with some amazing upcoming content!