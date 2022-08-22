Alien Dawn - Update 15

After watching many streamers, getting feedback on the forums and reading many reviews we decided to focus on 3 things in this update.

1. Performance

Performance is the first priority when it comes to VR. One of the most difficult things to do is an open world with hundreds of thousands of individual objects, in particular with multiplayer.

Version 15 of Alien Dawn pays specific interest to optimization and should solve many of the performance issues hindering the game, in particular frame drops that happen the longer you play, and in multiplayer.

2. Gameplay

An actual tutorial has been something we've thought was important since we released the game in Early Access in October of 2021, but there were other factors that needed to be addressed first.

In addition to teaching new players the idiosyncrasies of the Alien Dawn controls, it also demonstrates SOME of the graphic fidelity we will able to achieve as we optimize the game more because the tutorial is constrained inside of a smaller world.

3. Graphics

Graphics are improved in this version, but see #1 and #2. We also did a lot general cleanup of the main menu and settings options to make things a bit easier to read and adjust.

There's a lot more we want to do for the next update, but Jes and I thought these improvements were important to release ASAP for player's familiar with and new to the game.

Xtian

THANK YOU to everyone who has taken their time to leave a review of Alien Dawn.

8/22/2022 (Early Access) v1.15

Added Tutorial for VR and Desktop Modes

Added updated version of Escape Map 2

Added Proxy Meshes to view Shacks at long distances in VR

Added Splash Screen for VR when loading new Level

Added Screen Space Reflections to Weapons and other Items

Added Dust Mote Particles

Added TedSan Easter Egg

Melee Weapons now break when used multiple times

Revised “Never Hold Items” Grip option for VR

Revised Vehicle Interaction Buttons on Desktop & Gamepad

Cleaned up all game menus

Cleaned up many Actor Blueprints

Reduced Food consumption speed

Zombie Aliens now Attack even IF Alien Master is Dead

Enabled RHI Thread for improved Frame Times

Resolved Tick Enabled on Multiple Components Turning Off

More World Actors shut off when leaving Open World Areas for Better Performance

Fixed proxy textures on Ruined House 2

Fixed interiors for Mothership attack on Cabin 1 and House 6

Fixed Punching when still Gripping Item

Fixed “Never Hold Items” Grip option IF on for Desktop