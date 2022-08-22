 Skip to content

Emotes Creator Tool update for 22 August 2022

Update 1.0.2

Update 1.0.2 · Build 9364257 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Due to the discord demand, 36 new assets added
You can now add Headsets to your face emotes and your 3/4 emotes

We invite you to join our discord channel to give us many more ideas
The next update will be a new DLC for halloween

