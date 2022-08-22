 Skip to content

Game Master Engine update for 22 August 2022

v0.7.7 Content Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9364245 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

The last few weeks have been spent in preparation for the next feature update I have planned. Since preparing for features is mostly organizational and coding in nature I thought this was a good time to add some new content. We have close to 300 new props to begin playing with in this update.

Prop Packs

Elven Land
Medieval Village GM Edition Only
Antiquity GM Edition Only
Steampunk (Sci-Fi)
Stylized Provencal
Stylized Temple
Animated Farm Animal
Winter Forest

Here are some screenshots of the new sets in action!








Dice Rolling Macro

Even though this was 99% a content update I went ahead and released the skeleton of a new feature I have been working on. You can now type out a quick macro to roll dice instead of manually clicking the buttons every time. Head on over to the chat window in the bottom left of the game and try it out. You will see a text box for macros and you can enter in something like (/r 1d20 + 2) to start rolling dice!

Changed files in this update

