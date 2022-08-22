 Skip to content

Axiom Verge 2 update for 22 August 2022

Version 1.0.27, 8/22/2022

Version 1.0.27, 8/22/2022

Uncapped 60fps framerate lock
Changes to mitigate chance of save file corruption

