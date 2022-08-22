 Skip to content

Tumblefire update for 22 August 2022

Tumblefire v0.3.18

Thank you for your bug reports!

v0.3.18

8/22/2022:

  • Remove stack of barrels from house on mountain
  • Fix mountain mesh where ladder is to be a little lower
  • Fix mountain mesh issue
  • Fix skull on trading post
  • Check bed colliders
  • Fix mesh on church road
  • Fix gravity on table
  • Fix jail door
  • Fix road mesh
  • pick up tumbleweed
  • Tables don't move in trading post
  • Check door hinges for spacing issues
  • Add some sand to the fields
  • Fix uneven road segments in back country
  • Connect road loop
  • Disable sunbeams on graves except for tumbleman grave
  • Fixed sand on edges of buildings
  • Removed fratured glass
  • Fixed door window
  • Disabled wind vfx
  • Make cart crash more realistic
  • Adjusted cow skulls
  • Made wagon wheel bigger
  • Added sand to all buildings
  • Updated finish logic
  • Add Culling
  • Added world borders
  • Fixed fences
  • Added new building
  • Add vault spawns to new building
  • Added cliff
  • Fix roads
  • Add road decorations

