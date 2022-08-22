Tumblefire v0.3.18

Thank you for your bug reports!
v0.3.18
8/22/2022:
- Remove stack of barrels from house on mountain
- Fix mountain mesh where ladder is to be a little lower
- Fix mountain mesh issue
- Fix skull on trading post
- Check bed colliders
- Fix mesh on church road
- Fix gravity on table
- Fix jail door
- Fix road mesh
- pick up tumbleweed
- Tables don't move in trading post
- Check door hinges for spacing issues
- Add some sand to the fields
- Fix uneven road segments in back country
- Connect road loop
- Disable sunbeams on graves except for tumbleman grave
- Fixed sand on edges of buildings
- Removed fratured glass
- Fixed door window
- Disabled wind vfx
- Make cart crash more realistic
- Adjusted cow skulls
- Made wagon wheel bigger
- Added sand to all buildings
- Updated finish logic
- Add Culling
- Added world borders
- Fixed fences
- Added new building
- Add vault spawns to new building
- Added cliff
- Fix roads
- Add road decorations
Changed files in this update