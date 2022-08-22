Patch 1.5.3

Hello!

As mentioned before, this patch mostly focuses on a solution for people who have issues with their Cloud Saves moving forward. Unfortunately, if you were already having problems, then this would not apply to you.

When moving to a new device, there is a chance that something can go wrong with your Steam Cloud Save. This new feature allows you to explore the save files in your Steam Cloud so that you can re-load your data and not lose anything in the event that this occurs.

Anyway, here's the list:

Added "Sync Cloud Save" button to the Title screen. For instances where you play Nomad Survival on a new device and run into issues with your Cloud Save not loading properly, this now gives you options to force Cloud Saves.

Fixed issue where when choosing The White path as The Divine would result in infinite invincibility when moving with the mouse.

Fixed issue where additional Ravens from the Unkindness path as the Necromancer would not actually curse enemies, meaning only your initial Raven would spawn skeletons, but no other Ravens ever would.

Fixed issue where Backup 1 was not properly being saved to the Steam Cloud. Backup 2 was and is being properly saved.

Fixed issue where Lv.0 Expansion displayed as "Size" and not "Skill Size".

Fixed issue where Lv.0 Stamina Potion always showed your Max SP as 0.

This will likely be the last small update before Major Update 6. These new features added in the smaller patches don't fully have translates yet, so you may see Nomad Survival get quiet updates here and there where I implement those as I receive them.

If you'd like to help beta test Major Update 6 (when a beta build becomes available), head on over to our Discord. Anyone is allowed to join and participate. At the time of this posting, there isn't yet a beta build to be tested. Patience!

As usual, please expect 3~ weeks of not-much-going-on while this update is created, tested, and finalized.

Thanks!