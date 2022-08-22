 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Combots update for 22 August 2022

UPDATE 8.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9364037 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Explosive damage was dealt through walls and shields if the target was within the blast radius
  • When using different weapons on the Drone, the ion cannon and rocket launcher did not fire
  • Sometimes undeploment and invulnerable TechSpheres could be present on the map
  • The turret did not fire near or through the control points

Bot Movement Speed Changes

  • Significantly increased for TRAK
  • Slightly reduced for Drone
  • Slightly increased for Axel and Walker

Projectile knockback changes

  • Again does not depend on damage (only the weight of the bot is taken into account)
  • Now there are only 3 types of knockback:
  • Weak, from non-explosive projectiles
  • Medium, from explosive shells
  • Strong, from own explosive projectiles

Cluster Launcher Changes

  • Increased area of damage and cluster explosion radius
  • Increased the number of clusters
  • Increased the damage dealt by the cluster

TechSphere Changes

  • Increased reload time
  • Most TechSpheres now have a small frontal shield with 100 health
  • TechSphere shield no longer has a time limit, but has a durability equal to 1000 health
  • Reduced visibility of lasers near mines

General changes

  • Increased the amount of maximum energy for all robots
  • Increased the amount of health for all robots
  • Updated localization

Added

  • Ability to play in third person (Default C key)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1657811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link