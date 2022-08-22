UPDATE 8.4.0

Fixed
- Explosive damage was dealt through walls and shields if the target was within the blast radius
- When using different weapons on the Drone, the ion cannon and rocket launcher did not fire
- Sometimes undeploment and invulnerable TechSpheres could be present on the map
- The turret did not fire near or through the control points
Bot Movement Speed Changes
- Significantly increased for TRAK
- Slightly reduced for Drone
- Slightly increased for Axel and Walker
Projectile knockback changes
- Again does not depend on damage (only the weight of the bot is taken into account)
- Now there are only 3 types of knockback:
- Weak, from non-explosive projectiles
- Medium, from explosive shells
- Strong, from own explosive projectiles
Cluster Launcher Changes
- Increased area of damage and cluster explosion radius
- Increased the number of clusters
- Increased the damage dealt by the cluster
TechSphere Changes
- Increased reload time
- Most TechSpheres now have a small frontal shield with 100 health
- TechSphere shield no longer has a time limit, but has a durability equal to 1000 health
- Reduced visibility of lasers near mines
General changes
- Increased the amount of maximum energy for all robots
- Increased the amount of health for all robots
- Updated localization
Added
- Ability to play in third person (Default C key)
