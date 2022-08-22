The long awaited release of Outbreak Island: Pendulum!

Pack your backpacks with everything you need, it's time to go to the mysterious island for adventure! We tried very hard to create an open world for you, full of interesting events and activities.

Making a game with a small indie team is quite difficult, we took into account the feedback of each player. And now the time has come. Some moments you will be able to fully experience in the coming updates, but in the meantime, enjoy sleepless nights of survival in Outbreak Island: Pendulum!

You can leave all your wishes in the discussions, we read them with pleasure and find out what turned out well, and what else is worth working on!