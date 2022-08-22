Added End of J also added Achievement "Finish the game with J"
Sorry I couldn't update more often, it's just that I got extra work.
I was preparing 2 new backgrounds
FACTOR D update for 22 August 2022
UPDATE
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added End of J also added Achievement "Finish the game with J"
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update