FACTOR D update for 22 August 2022

UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 9363407 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added End of J also added Achievement "Finish the game with J"
Sorry I couldn't update more often, it's just that I got extra work.
I was preparing 2 new backgrounds

