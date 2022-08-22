 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nienix update for 22 August 2022

Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9363318 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509203761

🎯 [Balance] Reduced the likelihood of Hammerheads in one of the Void Space Continuum Events.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue in the event allocation system introduced by version 0.5550920376.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1332761
  • Loading history…
Depot 1332762
  • Loading history…
Depot 1332763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link