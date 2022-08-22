 Skip to content

Caveblazers Together update for 22 August 2022

r69 - minifix

Share · View all patches · Build 9363314

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I regret to inform that a good version number has to be used for a bugfix.

  • Supposedly fixed a mystery crash when custom mode is enabled by updating GameMaker.
  • You can now add 
    [Game]  
arabic_combo_digits=1

    to settings_mp.ini to use non-Latin digits for combo effect display (which also allows it to display proper counts for n>10)
    (I'll add a proper button for it some other time)

  • Added a failsafe so that the game can't crash when remote players do things that I haven't quite narrowed down.
  • Fixed some explosion-related effects no longer working

