r69 - minifix

I regret to inform that a good version number has to be used for a bugfix.
- Supposedly fixed a mystery crash when custom mode is enabled by updating GameMaker.
- You can now add
[Game] arabic_combo_digits=1
to settings_mp.ini to use non-Latin digits for combo effect display (which also allows it to display proper counts for n>10)
(I'll add a proper button for it some other time)
- Added a failsafe so that the game can't crash when remote players do things that I haven't quite narrowed down.
- Fixed some explosion-related effects no longer working
Changed files in this update