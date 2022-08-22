 Skip to content

Astro Colony Beta update for 22 August 2022

MULTIPLAYER

Share · View all patches · Build 9363310 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Multiplayer has finally arrived and is fully playable! You can try guys playing with your friends on Steam!

MULTIPLAYER FEATURES:

  • full steam integration showing friends, avatars, allowing for invites and join
  • hosting and searching for public servers
  • Steam Presence tell you if your friends are playing, are in lobby or the main menu
  • lobby functionality, chat, kick, ready, countdown
  • multiplayer savegame system allowing to save and create a new game from the savegame

GAME MECHANICS ADAPTED FOR MULTIPLAYER:

  • grid mechanics - construction, destruction, rotation, turning devices off, recycling
  • separate technology tree for each player
  • shared technology points
  • third person characters look with new animations
  • characters movement, position, tools are replicated and saved
  • water networks
  • electric networks
  • conveyor and resource movement
  • AI and movement
  • asteroids - are fully replicated - players know when asteroids are hit and destroyed
  • interaction - asteroid catcher, harpoon, docking systems
  • voxels - adding and removing
  • Vehicles and more!

