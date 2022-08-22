Wordeous Full Release!

During the early access period we got many feedback from you and they helped us a lot while shaping the game mechanics of Wordeous and solve the bugs. When the Wordeous was published to early access (EA) there were only 100 words in the core pack. We increased the number to 300 during the EA. We published 3 premium word packs (Basics Pack, Games Pack, and Movies Pack) and 2 free word packs (Sports Pack and Green Pine Pack). Now, Wordeous is on full release!
Update Log:
-
200 more words added to CORE PACK. Now Wordeous comes with 500 words!
-
200 more words added to BASICS PACK. The Basics Pack DLC now has 700 words!
-
We have made some user interface improvements.
-
Some game mechanics were reworked, and bugs were solved.
-
There were some complains about seeing Turkish words even while English was selected. That issue was resulted by selection of Green Pine Pack while selecting the categories to play. Since Green Pine is a Turkish only DLC which was published free, we disabled the selection of Green Pine while English language was selected.
Changed files in this update