Wordeous Full Release!

During the early access period we got many feedback from you and they helped us a lot while shaping the game mechanics of Wordeous and solve the bugs. When the Wordeous was published to early access (EA) there were only 100 words in the core pack. We increased the number to 300 during the EA. We published 3 premium word packs (Basics Pack, Games Pack, and Movies Pack) and 2 free word packs (Sports Pack and Green Pine Pack). Now, Wordeous is on full release!

Update Log: