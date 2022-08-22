Share · View all patches · Build 9363187 · Last edited 22 August 2022 – 17:09:04 UTC by Wendy

The Forever Communities update is here!

We’ve added the ability to continue playing with a community after completing a Legacy .

Characters in your Legacy Pool can now be recruited to active communities via the radio menu.

You now have the option to move directly into the home site of your choice when changing maps.

The supply locker now supports sorting by type, value, name, and allows you to salvage ** almost ** everything .

With these new features come new save slots, we now support five save slots!

… and that’s just the headliners. Keep reading to learn more about Update 30.

Forever Communities

When completing a Legacy you now have the option to continue playing with the same community!

You can either disband your community, or continue playing after completing a Legacy .

Before continuing on with your community, you can choose to send individual characters to the Legacy Pool. Those survivors will remain in the pool and will not be included in your continued community.

And yes, you keep your supply locker contents when continuing a community!

Legacy Recruitment

Your Legacy Pool is now more accessible than ever!

Legacy recruitment is here! We’ve added the ability to recruit survivors from your Legacy Pool into current communities. Check your radio menu!

Survivors can now be sent to the Legacy Pool at any time. Mark them from the Community Screen, then talk to the marked survivor to send them on their way. Survivors sent to the Legacy Pool take their current inventory with them.

A Refreshed Legacy Pool

We’ve redesigned the Legacy Pool menu to ease navigation and display more information about your survivors!

Mark your favorite survivors to find them more easily!

The Legacy Pool now includes filtering by name, leader type, community skills, Legacy count, and favorites.

Survivor inventories are now visible in the Legacy Pool. Select a survivor from the Legacy Pool to view their details. Now you can find where your favorite weapons are hiding!

Supply Locker Improvements

We know long-term communities can overflow with loot, so we took a swing at improving the supply locker!

The supply locker can now be filtered by name, category, value, and recently added.

Facility Mods, Ranged Weapon Mods, and Close Combat Weapons now stack to 99.

Salvage (almost) everything! Most items can now be broken down into parts. Go ahead and clean house!

Moving Maps and Starting New Communities

We’ve added quality of life improvements to map moving and starting new communities!

Accidentally skip the perfect survivor when making a new community? Not anymore. We now remember the two previously rolled characters in the character selection screen.

You now have the option to move directly into the base of your choice when moving an existing community to a new map, for a price.

We’ve added the ability to reset your map without changing your difficulty.

Quality of Life Improvements

We’ve also continued our quest to make State of Decay 2 more fun in all sorts of ways, with every single update. Check out the tweaks and improvements below.

Environment

We improved a number of interior lighting issues.

You can no longer walk through the shipping container by the Banana Yellow Fuel Tank. Believe it or not, we do respect the laws of physics in this game.

We fixed a variety of bugs that involved items floating in the air, when they should be firmly on the ground. Primarily trees and rocks.

Gameplay

Items dropped on vehicles no longer float in place when the vehicle drives away.

Zombies can now see through chain-link fences. Welp.

“Let Someone Take Over” option now appears in all Safehouse Outposts.

We removed an exploit that allowed sieges to be avoided via character switching at Outposts.

User Interface

We added proper Red Talon badging to all items unlocked by playing Daybreak.

The Backyard BBQ Pit in Trumbull Valley’s Farmland Compound no longer has a placeholder icon.

We removed some erroneous decimals from the Landmark Outpost strategy selection screen.

Bases and Facilities

Survivors are now capable of occupying the Scout Tower in the Prescott Fire Station.

Missions

During a Mysterious Broadcast mission, if you kill the ex-Red Talon soldier, we no longer hide the location of the hostile enclave that spawns.

Trumbull Valley specific mission arcs should no longer repeat for communities who have already played through them.

We added some safeguards to protect missions against the case where you find a mission critical item, and then lose it before knowing its significance. This issue is most frequently encountered in the Wilkerson missions in Trumbull Valley.

We made it harder to accidentally cancel the final Legacy Mission by adding a hold to confirm option.

Miscellaneous