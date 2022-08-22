Update 1.0.2 live!

General changes:
- New encounters and treasuries
- Forest fires are now less likely to disappear immediately
- New Steam achievement for unlocking Determination
- The Devil now has more varied artifacts
- Fixed UI cursor in selection screens and inventory
- Monster names are more varied
Monster changes:
- Increased delay before activation of jungle trapper
- Increased armor of the Guardian and AI brains by 25%
- Reduced hp of the Guardian and AI brains by 25%
- Reduced [REDACTED] bomb density on Hardcore 1.5 -> 1.35
- Reduced [REDACTED] scarlet swords count on Hardcore by 15%
Artifact changes:
- Frogs, spawned by Frog Rain deal less damage by tick (7.5 -> 5)
- Slightly increased damage of Frog Gun 7.5 -> 8
Changed files in this update