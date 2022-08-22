 Skip to content

One by One update for 22 August 2022

Update 1.0.2 live!

General changes:

  • New encounters and treasuries
  • Forest fires are now less likely to disappear immediately
  • New Steam achievement for unlocking Determination
  • The Devil now has more varied artifacts
  • Fixed UI cursor in selection screens and inventory
  • Monster names are more varied

Monster changes:

  • Increased delay before activation of jungle trapper
  • Increased armor of the Guardian and AI brains by 25%
  • Reduced hp of the Guardian and AI brains by 25%
  • Reduced [REDACTED] bomb density on Hardcore 1.5 -> 1.35
  • Reduced [REDACTED] scarlet swords count on Hardcore by 15%

Artifact changes:

  • Frogs, spawned by Frog Rain deal less damage by tick (7.5 -> 5)
  • Slightly increased damage of Frog Gun 7.5 -> 8

