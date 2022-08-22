 Skip to content

Per Aspera update for 22 August 2022

Performance Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone on Earth!

Here at Tlön Industries, we wanted to thank all our players for your continued support and love. We are grateful for the reception to the BLUE MARS DLC thus confirming that improving, updating and expanding PER ASPERA is the right way to go.

We will be announcing more things very very soon, but for now, we wanted to do a Performance Update. We have been working on a lot of low level improvements, both for Rendering and AI.

Ad Astra

  • The Tlön Industries Team

PATCH NOTES 1.7.3

  • [Performance] Overall performance boost in the simulation
  • [Performance] Overall performance boost in front-end and rendering
  • [Balance] Increased the O2 conversion rate of plants so that Stage 5 is not so long.
  • Fixed minor dialogue order issues
  • Fixed ice import project rocket animation
  • Fixed stockpile platforms being displayed under terrain
  • [Blue Mars] Fixed ships floating when docked on a building over sea level
  • Added tooltips to several terraforming widgets
  • Fixed shores floating over water
  • [Blue Mars] Extended legs on the shipyard
  • Fixed AMI VO and subtitles not matching in certain dialogue
  • Fixed buildings without districts not being assigned a zone hub
  • Added exception handling for several issues
  • Added a max cap to rival AI to prevent it from potentially freezing the game when flooded

