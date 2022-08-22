 Skip to content

Severed Steel update for 22 August 2022

Summer 2022 hotfix 1

Build 9362967

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix for New Game + breaking some bonus levels
  • Fix for Overcharge cannon effect sometimes not despawning
  • Fix for navigating graphics menu with gamepad
  • Restore Party Hard achievement

