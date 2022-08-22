Summer 2022 hotfix 1

- Fix for New Game + breaking some bonus levels
- Fix for Overcharge cannon effect sometimes not despawning
- Fix for navigating graphics menu with gamepad
- Restore Party Hard achievement
