Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 is OUT NOW in Early Access!

Hey Everyone!

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 is finally here! That means you can start playing the game right now!

Please remember that this is an Early Access version of the game, meaning bugs, glitches, and crashes may occur. If you find any of them please report them on the Steam forum so we can fix them faster.

Many of you asked about special discounts for owners of the previous version of Ultimate Fishing Simulator, so here it is (extra -25%, 40% in total with 15% Launch Discount):

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/27469

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/27470

If you DON'T OWN Ultimate Fishing Simulator 1 - you can get an extra discount if you own one of the below games:

*Only one bundle discount can be used. Bundle discount stack with a launch discount.

Playtest + Demo Saves/Progress

All game saves, and progress is not compatible with the current version of the game. For release, all leaderboards will be wiped out together with rankings. If your old save will not be deleted automatically make sure to DELETE it obligatory as the game may not work properly.

Roadmap

Regards,

Rafal