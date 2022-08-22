v0.21.24 - New boss, deep swamp, deep cave balance and more

Hey everyone!

I hope you all had a great summer! I'm back in full swing with more updates.

Since the release of the workshop, it has been awesome watching you creative modders out there. Thank you so much for spending time adding content and features to the game.

To the people using the mods - Remember to give the mods a like and favorite to show your appreciation if you enjoy them as well!

As you would expect, there has been a bunch of work on the modding side of things and this will keep happening over future updates as well. I have tried to keep mods as backward compatible as possible and many of the mods I tested still work with this update.

Remember to back up your modded saves. If you still are experiencing problems you can now switch to an older version of the game:

Go to your Steam library -> Right-click Necesse -> Properties -> Betas -> Select v0.21.23 -> Close the window and you will see it downloading the old version.

It has been a while since I have worked on a new boss, and I wanted to get back on that. Even though it is still not completely finished, I wanted to put it in the update for you to try out.

It is summoned in the new deep swamp cave which includes a new ore, armor, weapons, and trinket. As much of this will probably be tweaked and changed in the next update, it's not tied into the elder quest progression just yet.

If you had gone through the deep caves, you probably noticed that you did so a lot quicker than the normal caves. This update tries to smooth out the deep cave progression a bit more with the ores being tiered and slightly less of them generating. With this tier system, each deep cave ores now have a full set of tools.

Thank you to everyone who has been providing new translations and fixing/improving older ones!

I am still working on some of the larger features behind the scenes, like proper controller support.

Some of the other features in this update include:

The default interface style is now primal.

Warning dialogue when attempting to load save with different mods.

More intuitive and robust save backup system.

Crafting station's "Show hidden" checkbox is now an "Only craftable" checkbox instead.

Iron bombs and dynamite can now destroy objects based on the highest tier tool you have in your inventory.

And a bunch of other smaller changes and fixes!

You can read the full changelog below.

Thank you for all the support!

Fair

0.21.24 changelog

Additions:

Added deep swamp cave.

Added new boss and spawn item to deep swamp caves.

Added swamp skeletons.

Added small swamp cave spiders.

Added warning dialogue when attempting to load a save with different mods.

Added Ukrainian translation.

Added a full set of Glacial tools.

Added Mycelium ores, found in deep swamp cave.

Added Mycelium armor set.

Added a full set of Mycelium tools.

Added a full set of Ancient Fossil tools.

Added Aged Champion Shield ability trinket found in deep swamp chests.

Added Swamp Dweller Staff magic weapon found in deep swamp chests.

Added Druids Greatbow ranged weapon found in deep swamp chests.

Changes/misc:

The default interface style is now primal. This has reset your previous setting.

It's now possible to click and drag mods to reorder them.

Bouncing bullets and projectiles now bounce way more.

The backup system is now more robust.

The load menu is now more intuitive when handling backups, renames etc.

Updated Korean, Polish and Swedish translations.

Iron bombs will now be able to destroy objects if the owner has a tool in their inventory that can.

Dynamite sticks can destroy objects one tier higher than what the owner can.

Death Ripper weapon now scales with your attack speed bonus.

Crafting stations "Show hidden" checkbox is now an "Only craftable" checkbox instead.

Bone arrows are now only craftable in advanced workstation.

Changed Ice Pickaxe texture slightly.

Increased the ingredient price of deep cave tool recipes.

All deep cave rocks now require the previous tier tools to mine.

Bouncing arrows and bullets now fly much farther.

The settings menus will now handle smaller interface heights better.

Reduced the frequency of deep cave ores.

Modding:

Added CreateModInfoFile main for mods to easily and safely create it. The example mod has been updated to use this.

You can now no longer construct static registered objects outside registry window (like Item objects).

Reworked damage types completely. You can now register your own damage types using DamageTypeRegistry.

To help with future compatibility issues between mods, they are now no longer allowed to publish if they have classes inside the examplemod package.

Chains now have a public sprite variable you can change.

Fixes:

Fixed mods list resetting after saving when entering it again.

Fixed mods preview image sometimes possibly overlapping with the info text.

Fixed issues relating to menus getting replaced when minimizing.

Fixed chest names not showing if hovering over an object in front of it.

Fixed issue where settlers would attempt to pick up more items than available, making them to cancel their job.

Fixed some MacOS issues when crashing.

And other smaller changes and fixes.