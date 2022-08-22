 Skip to content

Survivor Of The Journey update for 22 August 2022

patch 0.008

Share · View all patches · Build 9362685 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

update

-Added a quest to gain skills (Fire, Waterball, Thunder)

-The key settings are saved.

-Boss quest has been added

-Upgrade upper limit is increased

bugfix

-Player is no longer trapped in a wall

