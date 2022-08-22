 Skip to content

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 22 August 2022

early access 1.23.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9362605 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • There is now a new node type in sector maps: Forges! In there, you'll be able to upgrade basic stats, and restore health! Like the Rest Site and Shop, there's always a guaranteed Forge before the final boss in Sector 3!
  • Shops and Rest Sites have now new UI, with 4 unique background illustrations for each! (All forge, rest site and shop illustrations were made using DALL-E 2 by OpenAI).
  • 5 new trinkets, and some balance changes for existing ones!

Balance changes

Cards

  • Sentry

Buffing the range a bit in case they spawn in a tile that's far away from the enemy path.

  • Range: (180, 200, 250) -> (200, 220, 300)

  • Fire rate: (1, 1, 1) -> (0.9, 0.9, 0.9)

  • Physical damage: (6, 21, 90) -> (6, 21, 81)

  • Sacred Punishment

    • Complete card rework, now the effect is: "Deal 60 magic damage. Deal 180 true damage instead if the enemies have less than half health."

  • Star Power

    • Now dispels.

  • OVERLOAD!

    • Now the card is called "Beyond all limits!".

Trinkets

  • Storm Conduit

    • Cards played in the same turn needed to activate the effect: 5 -> 6

  • Topaz Gem

    • Chance to gain one crystal whenever a tower deals a critical hit: 50% -> 33%

New trinkets

Common trinkets

  • Black Grapes: Restoring health in forges is now 40% cheaper.
  • Forged Crown: Forge upgrades are 20% cheaper.

Uncommon trinkets

  • Forger's Whip: You can now upgrade spell mana recharge in forges. Forge upgrades are 15% cheaper.
  • Forger's Warhammer: You can now upgrade the overload threshold in forges. Forge upgrades are 15% cheaper.

Rare trinkets

  • Forger's Emblem: The price of upgrading stats in forges scales half as fast.

